Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 32 in Detroit

Leonard put up 32 points (11-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes Friday during a 103-92 win over the Pistons.

Leonard put up a nearly identical statline on Friday as he did Wednesday, when he put up 32/6/5 against the 76ers. Leonard has looked spry after a one-game absence due to a quad injury. His pull-up midrange shot, a favorite of his, has great lift and his defense is as smothering as ever.

