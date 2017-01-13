Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores game-high 31 points in Thursday win

Leonard registered 31 points (10-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 26 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 victory over the Lakers.

The All-Star forward now has back-to-back 30-point efforts on the strength of 68.9 percent shooting (20-of-29) from the field, including a 62.5 percent mark (5-of-8) from three-point range. Leonard was aggressive throughout, getting to the foul line nine times in addition to his 13 shot attempts, and his prolific performance Thursday encouragingly came even with LaMarcus Aldridge back in the starting lineup, and Pau Gasol also enjoying a standout effort (22 points).