Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores team-high 18 in Game 3 loss
Leonard produced 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 loss to the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Leonard started out like a house afire early but like the rest of his teammates, fell victim to a steamrolling Grizzlies squad in the third quarter. The All-Star forward did look excellent in the first half on both ends of the floor and could have naturally offered much better production had he played his usual allotment of minutes. Factoring in Thursday's effort, Leonard is shooting 66.7 percent from the field over the first three games of the series and averaging 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 34.0 minutes. He and the Spurs will try to bounce back in Game 3 on Saturday night.
