Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores team-high 34 points in Thursday victory

Leonard poured in 34 points (12-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and added five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block over 36 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 win over the Nuggets.

On the heels of learning he'd been named a Western Conference All-Star, Leonard produced his fifth straight 30-point effort, leading the Spurs in scoring once again. He also has now tallied 74 consecutive double-digit scoring outings, the longest streak in franchise history since Tim Duncan accomplished the feat in 75 straight contests in the 2004-05 campaign. The 25-year-old is in a zone with his shot, as he's posted a 55.7 percent success rate from the floor over his last nine contests, has shot no less than Thursday's 54.5 percent in five straight, and has drained multiple threes in eight consecutive games. His superb start to 2017 has led to an average of 27.6 points in nine January games, his best monthly figure in that category since he averaged 28.0 over four October tilts.