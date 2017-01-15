Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Season-high 38 points Saturday vs. Suns
Leonard dropped a season-high 38 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.
Leonard was the only player on the Spurs to muster over 16 points, and has hit the 30-point mark in three straight games. The Suns had no answer for him defensively inside or out, as he knocked down two of his five three-point attempts, and swished 12 of his 14 attempts from the charity stripe. Leonard continues to be one of the premier fantasy options this season, not only just for his averages of 24.2 points on 47.8 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game, but also for his consistency within the Spurs offense.
More News
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores game-high 31 points in Thursday win•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Goes for 30 points in loss to Bucks•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Chips in 19 points in win•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Scores 24 points in blowout win over Nuggets•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Leads team past Raptors with 25•
-
Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Returns from stomach virus Sunday•