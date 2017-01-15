Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Season-high 38 points Saturday vs. Suns

Leonard dropped a season-high 38 points (12-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.

Leonard was the only player on the Spurs to muster over 16 points, and has hit the 30-point mark in three straight games. The Suns had no answer for him defensively inside or out, as he knocked down two of his five three-point attempts, and swished 12 of his 14 attempts from the charity stripe. Leonard continues to be one of the premier fantasy options this season, not only just for his averages of 24.2 points on 47.8 percent shooting, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game, but also for his consistency within the Spurs offense.