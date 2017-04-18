Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Tallies game-high 37 points in Game 2 win

Leonard produced 37 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 19-19 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists across 40 minutes during a 96-82 win against the Grizzlies on Monday.

Leonard exceeded the 30-point mark for the second consecutive time to open the series, and converted on each his eye-popping 19 free throw attempts. The 19 free throw attempts marked the most Leonard has had all season and he is now 28-of-28 from the foul line so far in the series. And if that's not enough, Leonard snagged 11 boards, which gave him his first double-double of the playoffs.