Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: To return Friday

Leonard (hand) is available to play Friday against the Pelicans, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Leonard missed San Antonio's last two games due to soreness in his left hand. However, after returning to practice in a full capacity Thursday, the All-Star forward will be back in action in New Orleans. Discounting his recent absence, Leonard has scored at least 30 points in six straight games, including a career-high 41 points the last time he took the floor.