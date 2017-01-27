Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: To return Friday
Leonard (hand) is available to play Friday against the Pelicans, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Leonard missed San Antonio's last two games due to soreness in his left hand. However, after returning to practice in a full capacity Thursday, the All-Star forward will be back in action in New Orleans. Discounting his recent absence, Leonard has scored at least 30 points in six straight games, including a career-high 41 points the last time he took the floor.
