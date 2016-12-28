Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: To sit out Wednesday with illness

Leonard is dealing with an illness and will sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Suns.

Leonard is dealing with the stomach flu and after attempting to go through pregame warmups, it appears he's not feeling healthy enough to give it a go. While an illness typically doesn't keep a player out for long, there's still a chance he's dealing with some lingering symptoms ahead of Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers, so tentatively consider him questionable for that game as well. With Leonard out, the Spurs could rely more on the likes of Jonathon Simmons, Manu Ginobili and Kyle Anderson at small forward.