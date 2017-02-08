Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will play Wednesday vs. 76ers

Leonard (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Leonard was held out of action during Monday's win over the Grizzlies with a sore quad -- an injury that's apparently been a lingering issue for the All-Star -- but after taking part in morning shootaround, he's been cleared to return to action. With Leonard back in the lineup, Jonathon Simmons is expected to move back to the bench, with he and Kyle Anderson both in line to see downgrades in playing time.