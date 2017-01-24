Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will remain out Tuesday vs. Raptors

Leonard (hand) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors.

While Leonard's hand injury isn't considered a serious ailment, the Spurs are opting to hold him out again Tuesday, after giving him the night off Monday against the Nets as well. It doesn't sound like Leonard is far off from a return and there's a chance he's back in the starting lineup as soon as Friday's game against the Pelicans. That said, look for Kyle Anderson to draw another start at small forward, after a very promising performance Monday where he posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes.