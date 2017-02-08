Spurs' Kawhi Leonard: Will return Wednesday

Leonard (quad) will return to action Wednesday against the 76ers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Leonard was held out of action Monday against the Grizzlies due to a sore quad, but he's apparently been cleared to return to action Wednesday night. As such, he'll reclaim his starting small forward spot, sending Jonathon Simmons back to the bench.

