Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Leads bench with 15 points in Game 3
Anderson tallied 15 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 18 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 loss to the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.
Anderson was highly efficient with his shot over a relatively modest amount of time on the floor, leading the Spurs' second unit in scoring after averaging just 3.0 points across 12.5 minutes in the first two games of the series. The third-year swingman got some extra playing time with the Spurs behind by double digits in the second half, but his minutes will be hard to predict from game to game in the postseason. Notably, Anderson had played only two minutes in Monday's Game 2 win on the heels of what was a series-high 18 minutes on Thursday.
