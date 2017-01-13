Anderson finished with seven points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 16 minutes in a 134-94 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Anderson picked up more extended run than usual with the Spurs racing out to a 31-point lead after three quarters, but he won't be able to bank on that happening in most games. Over the Spurs' previous five games, Anderson saw no more than eight minutes in any contest, and failed to see the floor at all in a 109-107 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday.