Anderson posted 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's 112-86 win over the Nets.

Anderson was a late addition to the starting lineup with Kawhi Leonard taking the game off to nurse a hand injury, and he took advantage with his highest scoring game of the season. Anderson will likely be back to his normal bench role soon as Leonard is expected to return for the Spurs next game against the Raptors on Tuesday.