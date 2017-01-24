Anderson will start at small forward for Monday's game against the Nets, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.

With Kawhi Leonard sitting out with a minor hand injury, Anderson is slated to join the starting five and should see a big bump in playing time, after averaging just 8.4 minutes so far in January. It will likely be just a one-game stint with the starters, so he should return to the bench by Tuesday's tilt with the Raptors. Along with Anderson, Jonathon Simmons will also pick up some extra time with Leonard out.