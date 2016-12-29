Spurs' Kyle Anderson: Will start Wednesday
Anderson will get the spot start at small forward in Wednesday's game against the Suns, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Anderson is filling in for Kawhi Leonard who will be getting the night off to rest. He has averaged just 3.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.1 steals in his seven previous starts this season, so although he is in the lineup, his upside will likely limited.
