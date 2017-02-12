Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Another double-double in Sunday's loss
Aldridge scored 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds and an assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 94-90 loss to the Knicks.
It was his fourth straight double-double and 13th of the season, but Aldridge's continued scoring struggles -- he's shooting just 35.6 percent (26-for-73) from the floor over his last five games -- cost the Spurs in a very winnable road game. If he can regain his offensive efficiency while still dominating the glass as he has recently, the 31-year-old could be in line for a big finish to the campaign, but so far in his San Antonio tenure, he hasn't demonstrated that he can produce at a level even close to his Portland peak.
