Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Cleared for Thursday vs. Lakers

Aldridge (illness) is no longer on the Spurs' injury report and has been cleared for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers, Mike Monroe of The Rivard Report reports.

Aldridge missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks with an illness, but after some additional time off for rest and recovery, it appears he should be good to go heading into Thursday. Look for Aldridge to jump back into the starting lineup, with David Lee heading to the bench after a one-game stint with the top unit. Prior to the illness, Aldridge had really upped his play of late, although it remains to be seen if he'll be able to pick up where he left off following this most recent absence. He should take on his usual 30-plus minute role in the frontcourt.