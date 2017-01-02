Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-double in Sunday's OT loss

Aldridge scored 27 points (12-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 43 minutes during Sunday's 114-112 overtime loss to the Hawks.

It was a solid bounceback effort after his eight-point outing Friday, but Aldridge's sixth double-double of the season wasn't enough to help pick up a victory for the Spurs. He's still not comfortable from beyond the arc despite Sunday's three-pointer, however. After going 9-for-18 on three-point attempts through 17 games in October and November, he's just 2-for-6 in 14 games since.