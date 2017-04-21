Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Double-doubles in Game 3 loss
Aldridge provided 16 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-10 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes during Thursday's 105-94 loss to the Grizzlies in Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Aldridge bounced back from a lackluster Game 2 in which he scored just 11 points in 41 minutes. He recorded a series-high 10 visits to the charity stripe and his rebound total also served as a high-water mark over the first three games. Like Kawhi Leonard, Aldridge saw a notable drop in minutes as compared to Game 2 due to the double-digit deficit the Spurs faced in the second half, but he still managed to turn in his most productive all-around game of the series thus far. He'll look to keep the momentum going on Saturday night in Game 4.
