Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Drops 19 points, 11 boards on Detroit
Aldridge tallied 19 points (8-18 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes Friday during a 103-92 win over the Pistons.
Aldridge didn't have the midrange shot rolling, but dominated the painted area. Both Aldridge and Dewayne Dedmon pushed Detroit's Andre Drummond around with ease, and held Drummond to just 5-of-17 shooting. Aldridge now has three straight double doubles.
