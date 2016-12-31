Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Flounders against former team Friday
Aldridge was limited to eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one block and one assist across 29 minutes in a 110-94 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.
The Spurs were missing Kawhi Leonard (illness) for the second straight contest, but Aldridge wasn't able to step up again like he did in Wednesday's win over the Suns, when he put up 27 points. Fortunately for the Spurs, Jonathon Simmons (19 points), Danny Green (18 points), Tony Parker (18 points) and Manu Ginobili (14 points) all elevated their scoring production, allowing the team to cruise to their fourth double-digit win in a row. It was still disappointing to see Aldridge fail to deliver in a revenge game against his former team, and his window for better-than-normal DFS appeal may be closed if Leonard is able to return to action Sunday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team past Suns while Leonard sits•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Pours in season high 33 in Christmas Day win•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Registers 10 points in Thursday loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out of rhythm in Houston•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores game-high 22 points Sunday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Returns to starting lineup, tallies 14•