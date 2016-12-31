Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Flounders against former team Friday

Aldridge was limited to eight points (2-3 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one block and one assist across 29 minutes in a 110-94 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Spurs were missing Kawhi Leonard (illness) for the second straight contest, but Aldridge wasn't able to step up again like he did in Wednesday's win over the Suns, when he put up 27 points. Fortunately for the Spurs, Jonathon Simmons (19 points), Danny Green (18 points), Tony Parker (18 points) and Manu Ginobili (14 points) all elevated their scoring production, allowing the team to cruise to their fourth double-digit win in a row. It was still disappointing to see Aldridge fail to deliver in a revenge game against his former team, and his window for better-than-normal DFS appeal may be closed if Leonard is able to return to action Sunday against the Hawks.