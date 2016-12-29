Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Leads team past Suns while Leonard sits

Aldridge tallied 27 points (10-12 FG, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during a 119-98 win over Phoenix on Wednesday.

Aldridge stepped up with Kawhi Leonard (illness) missing the game, and stayed hot after his best game of the season on Christmas Day against the Bulls. He has scored 60 points over the last two games and has shot an absurd 78.1 percent from the floor over that stretch. He will look to keep it rolling Friday against the Blazers.