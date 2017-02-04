Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Not on injury report Saturday

Aldrige (knee) is not listed on the team's injury report heading into Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Tom Orsborn of expressnews.com reports.

Aldridge sat out of Thursday's win over the 76ers due to knee soreness, but the issue does not appear to have been serious. Given his absence from the injury report, and short-time missed, the veteran big man figures to take on his usual role with the team Saturday.