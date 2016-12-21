Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out of rhythm in Houston
Aldridge scored 17 points (6-15 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and a block Tuesday in a 102-100 win over the Rockets.
Aldridge is scoring the fewest points per game since his rookie season (16.6 to 9.0, respectively). While that's a little troubling, it'd be negligent to ignore the fact that he's also taking the fewest shots per game since his rookie season. What's more disturbing, however, is how his rebounding has fallen off a cliff. He's averaging only 6.9 boards a game, down from his 8.5 average last year.
