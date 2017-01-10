Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out Tuesday vs. Bucks with stomach flu

Aldridge has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to an illness.

Aldridge is battling a case of the stomach flu and will be held out as the Spurs seek their fourth consecutive victory. It's a disappointing development for Aldridge, who has been in the midst of his best stretch of the season, as he's averaging 23.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since Christmas Day while shooting 69.5 percent from the field. The Spurs haven't announced who will start at power forward in Aldridge's place, but David Lee is the leading candidate after getting the nod when Aldridge missed a game back on Dec. 14. Lee is expected to split the minutes at the position with rookie Davis Bertans, who exploded for a career-high 21 points off the bench in the Spurs' previous game Saturday against the Hornets.