Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Picks up scoring in win vs. Minnesota
Aldridge went for 29 points (12-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during a 122-114 victory against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.
Aldridge was back to his normal self Tuesday after he had averaged just 13.7 points per game in the previous three outings. He helped pace the squad in a high-scoring game along with Kawhi Leonard, who had 34 points, as no other Spurs player had more than 14 points. The 20 shots taken tied a season high for the 11th-year power forward. We'll see if he stays aggressive against the Nuggets on Thursday.
