Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Plays 34 minutes in loss

Aldridge posted 18 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 101-97 loss to the Jazz.

Coach Gregg Popovich played his starters a little longer than expected on Wednesday, despite the insignificance of the contest. Popovich has rested his players more often than the average NBA coach this season, so as usual, it's anyone's guess as to the coach's intentions. One thing is certain, Aldridge will be logging plenty of usage in the playoffs. The Spurs face a tough Memphis team in the first round on Saturday.