Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Posts 13 points in return from illness

Aldridge (illness) produced 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and a block over 24 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 win over the Lakers.

Aldridge was deemed healthy enough to take the court after an illness cost him Tuesday's contest versus the Bucks, but with Kawhi Leonard and Pau Gasol taking on the majority of the heavy lifting on offense and the Spurs comfortably ahead, he was limited to just 24 minutes. It was his lowest allotment of playing time since Dec. 22 versus the Clippers, but Aldridge still posted his fifth straight double-digit scoring outing, and 14th over his last 15 games. Despite missing Tuesday's game and the fact he's scored under 20 points in two games overall, Aldridge is still enjoying his best month of the season to date, averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.2 steals in the five games he's played.