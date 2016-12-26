Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Pours in season high 33 in Christmas Day win

Aldridge scored 33 points (15-20 FG, 3-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds and an assist in 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-100 win over the Bulls.

The 33 points were a season high for Aldridge, and his second-best output as a Spur, after he dropped 36 on New Orleans on Feb. 3 of last season. It's just the second time in 11 December games that he's scored 20 or more though, and he's on pace for the lowest offensive output since his rookie campaign back in 2006-07.