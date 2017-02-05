Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Provides 12 points in return

Aldridge (knee) collected 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 28 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 win over the Nuggets.

Aldridge bounced back from a one-game absence to play a typical allotment of minutes. His scoring total was his lowest since Jan. 19 against this same Nuggets squad, but more importantly, he showed no ill effects from the knee ailment that caused him to sit out against the Sixers on Thursday. While his usage in the offense has fluctuated somewhat, the 11-year veteran is stil averaging 17.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 blocks across 32.1 minutes this season.