Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Records second straight double-double

Aldridge scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT) and added 10 rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-103 win over the 76ers.

Aldridge recorded his second double-double in a row, and his 11th of the season. All three games since he returned from a one-game knee injury have been low scoring for Aldridge, who is averaging 17.4 points this season. The boost in rebounds over these past two games has softened that blow for managers, but a possible scoring slump would be damaging for his value. Regardless of what happens with his scoring, however, his across the board production will help him maintain significant value.