Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Registers 10 points in Thursday loss
Aldridge compiled 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a block over 23 minutes in Thursday's 106-101 loss to the Clippers.
Coach Gregg Popovich limited Aldridge's minutes in the second half Thursday, leading to his lowest scoring total over the last four games. The veteran forward stayed cold from the field as well, as he's now shot just 39.5 percent (17-of-43) over the last three contests. With Kawhi Leonard casting such a significant presence in the Spurs offense -- and fellow big man Pau Gasol picking it up on the offensive end in recent weeks -- Aldridge's production remains inconsistent from night to night, and he's currently posting his lowest scoring (16.3) and rebounding (6.7) averages since his rookie campaign.
