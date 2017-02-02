Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Ruled out Thursday vs. 76ers

Aldridge is dealing with a sore right knee and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, per Mike Monroe of The Rivard Report.

Considering the injury is being listed as soreness, it doesn't sound all too serious and there's a chance he's back with the team by Saturday's matchup with the Nuggets. That said, he'll take the night off Thursday and with Pau Gasol (finger) already out, guys like David Lee, Davis Bertans and Dewayne Dedmon are going to pick up the bulk of the minutes at power forward and center.