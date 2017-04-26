Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores just 12 points in win

Aldridge totaled 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 38 minutes during a 116-103 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Aldridge scored below 20 points for the fourth straight game as he nearly missed out on his second double-double of the series. He has posted fairly average numbers so far in the team's first round series, despite averaging 36.4 minutes per game, with averages of 14.4 points on 46.6 percent shooting and 6.4 rebounds per game.