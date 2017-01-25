Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Scores team-high 21 in Tuesday's win

Aldridge scored 21 points (6-14 FG, 9-11 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 win over the Raptors.

With Kawhi Leonard (hand), Tony Parker (foot) and Pau Gasol (finger) all out of the lineup, Aldridge had to carry the load for the Spurs, scoring 20 or more points for just the second time in his last eight games. His production has a ceiling in the San Antonio system when everyone is healthy, but while the team's other stars are sidelined, he might be able to keep posting numbers closer to what he routinely provided in his Portland days.