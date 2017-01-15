Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Second straight 13 point, four rebound effort Saturday vs. Suns

Aldridge, in his second game back from an illness, accumulated 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.

Aldridge, despite getting 10 more minutes than during Thursday's effort against the Lakers, put up nearly identical numbers across the board. There was no indication prior to tipoff that he was still feeling ill, so this seems to just be a down game for Aldridge, who's had his ups and downs this season. That being said, there's no reason for year-long fantasy owners to fret moving forward, as he's averaging 17.6 points on 50.6 percent shooting to go along with 7.2 rebounds per game on the season, though he still remains a high-risk high-reward option for DFS players. Aldridge's next chance to bounce back will come Tuesday against the Timberwolves.