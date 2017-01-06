Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Stays hot with 28 points in blowout win

Aldridge tallied 28 points (11-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in a 127-99 win over the Nuggets on Thursday.

Aside from an inexplicable eight-point effort last Friday against his former Trail Blazers squad while Kawhi Leonard (illness) was sitting out, Aldridge has been outstanding for the Spurs of late. He's surpassed 23 points in five of the last six games, while averaging 8.0 rebounds and shooting a remarkable 70.9 percent from the field in that stretch. Regression in that latter area is certainly coming, but much like last season when his production took off after the New Year, Aldridge could be in line for another strong finish in 2016-17. He could make for a worthy trade target while his full-season numbers still look somewhat underwhelming.