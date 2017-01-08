Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Tallies double-double in win
Aldridge scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 FT) and added 11 rebounds, three assists and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 102-85 win over Charlotte.
Prior to Saturday's game, Aldridge had scored 20-plus points in three out of his last four games. While he fell short of his recent production, it wasn't because of an off shooting night. Aldridge simply didn't see as many post touches against Charlotte, and did most of his work cleaning up misses around the rim, where he snagged five offensive rebounds.
