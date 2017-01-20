Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Tallies modest 10 points in Thursday win

Aldridge compiled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and a block over 29 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 win over the Nuggets.

With Kawhi Leonard, and surprisingly, rookie Dejounte Murray, doing a lot of the heavy lifting on offense, Aldridge was more of a facilitator, equaling a season high in assists. The veteran forward has been one of the more challenging players to gauge for fantasy purposes this season, as his scoring has fluctuated significantly at times. January has served as a microcosm of his season, as Aldridge opened the month with three straight games of over 20 points, and promptly followed that stretch by scoring 10 to 13 points in three of the next four contests. However, with Pau Gasol now sidelined for the immediate future with a broken ring finger, Aldridge could certainly pick up some of the slack in coming games.