Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Totals just 11 points in Monday's win

Aldridge contributed 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 42 minutes during a 96-82 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.

Aldridge was pretty passive across a whopping 42 minutes in the Game 2 victory. The eight field goal attempts were by far the fewest he has taken across any game this season in which he has played at least 40 minutes. The passivity likely had to do with Kawhi Leonard, who went off for 37 points in the win. Tony Parker (14 attempts) and Patty Mills (nine attempts) also each shot the ball more than him. Expect a better performance from Aldridge in Game 3.