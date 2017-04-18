Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Totals just 11 points in Monday's win
Aldridge contributed 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 42 minutes during a 96-82 win over the Grizzlies on Monday.
Aldridge was pretty passive across a whopping 42 minutes in the Game 2 victory. The eight field goal attempts were by far the fewest he has taken across any game this season in which he has played at least 40 minutes. The passivity likely had to do with Kawhi Leonard, who went off for 37 points in the win. Tony Parker (14 attempts) and Patty Mills (nine attempts) also each shot the ball more than him. Expect a better performance from Aldridge in Game 3.
More News
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Plays 34 minutes in loss•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Expected to play final two games•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Out for rest Friday•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Plays 41 minutes in return•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Active Tuesday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge: Game-time decision Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...