Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Cleared to play Tuesday vs. Raptors
Ginobili (back) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Raptors, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.
Ginobili sat out Monday's game against the Nets because of back spasms, but after testing out the injury during pregame warmups, he now feels good enough to make a return to the court. Look for him to take on his usual role as the team's sixth man, likely pushing for minutes in the low 20's.
