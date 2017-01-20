Ginobili totaled 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals over 20 minutes in Thursday's 118-104 win over the Nuggets.

The 15-year veteran saw at least 20 minutes for the third straight game and hit double digits in the scoring column for the second time over that stretch. Following a rough start to January shooting-wise -- including two games with sub-20 percent success rates from the field -- Ginobili has now drained 52.2 percent of his 23 attempts over the last three contests. His current improvement may be a sign that he's finally turned the corner, as Ginobili is shooting an uncharacteristically poor and career-low 38.2 percent over 36 games this season.