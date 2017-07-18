Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Nearing deal to return to San Antonio

Ginobili is nearing an agreement to return to the Spurs next season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ginobili's future was up in the air following the expiration of his contract at the end of 2016-17 season, but it appears the soon-to-be-40-year-old will be back with the Spurs for what will likely be his final go-around in the NBA. It's hard to imagine Ginobili considered playing anywhere other than San Antonio, and he'll likely return on a near-minimum deal with the expectation that he'll again be a key piece off the bench. While Ginobili's scroring numbers waned last season -- 7.5ppg, 39% FG -- he still handed out 2.7 assists per game and shot nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc.