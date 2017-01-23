Ginobili won't play in Monday's game against the Nets due to back spasms.

Ginobili left late in Saturday's game against the Cavaliers with back problems, and it appears as though the Spurs are in no rush to bring the veteran shooting guard back with the team opening a back-to-back set Monday against one of the dregs of the Eastern Conference. In Ginobili's absence, look for Kyle Anderson and Jonathan Simmons to both see boosts in playing time off the bench behind starting shooting guard Danny Green.