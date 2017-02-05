Ginobili posted 18 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one steal over 10 minutes in Saturday's 121-97 win over the Nuggets.

The 15-year veteran's scoring total was a season high, and represented only his second game with double digits in the scoring column in the last seven. It was easily Ginobili's most efficient performance of the season as well, as well as his best effort from behind the arc. Ironically, shooting has actually been Ginobili's Achilles' heel this season, as he's put up a career-worst 38.7 percent success rate from the field.