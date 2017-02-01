Ginobili posted eight points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in a 108-94 win over the Thunder on Tuesday.

Ginobilli seems to be holding up fine following a one-game absence due to back spasms a little over a week ago, as he's suited up in each of the Spurs' past four contests. However, he hasn't exceeded 10 points in any of those games, which isn't out of the ordinary for a player who rarely exceeds 25 minutes while coming off the bench.