Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Probable to play Tuesday vs. Raptors
Ginobili (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Ginobili started experiencing back spasms during Saturday's overtime win over the Cavaliers, prompting the Spurs to hold him out of Monday's win over the Nets. The veteran sixth man expects to return to action Tuesday, but an official decision won't come until the team can evaluate him again closer to the game's 7:00 p.m. ET tip off. If Ginobili ends up suiting up, Kyle Anderson, who played 35 minutes Monday, would likely see a steep downturn in playing time.
