Spurs' Manu Ginobili: Probable to play vs. Raptors
Ginobili (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.
Ginobili started experiencing back spasms Saturday against Cleveland and remained out of action Monday night against the Nets. The veteran expects to return to action Tuesday night, but an official decision won't come until the team can evaluate him again closer to game time.
