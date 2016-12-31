Ginobili submitted 14 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes in a 110-94 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Kawhi Leonard's second straight absence due to an illness didn't open up any extra playing time for Ginobili, but the cagey veteran benefited from a bump in usage, allowing him to turn in his second-most points of the season. At 39 years old, Ginobili is still quite serviceable whenever he's on the court, but it's hard to mine much fantasy value from him when he's averaging just 8.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game on the season.